I Hope Messi Joins Man United Not Man City

Juan Mata says he does not want to see Lionel Messi sign for Manchester City – because he wants to see him join Manchester United instead.

City were reportedly in talks to sign Messi this summer with the Argentine star pushing for a move away from Barcelona.

But a move never materialised with Messi agreeing to stay at Barcelona. That is despite his discontent with things behind-the-scenes at the Camp Nou.

Messi will be out of contract with Barcelona at the end of the season though, and there is plenty of reason to believe he will be moving.

And should that be the case, it seems as though City will reignite their interest in the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

United playmaker Mata, however, is desperate to not see that happen.

When asked about the chances of Messi joining City, Mata said: “Well I hope not – I hope not for the betterment of my club.

“I don’t know…