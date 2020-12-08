I Want To Prove How Good I’ve Become Vs Pulev

Anthony Joshua has warned his opponent in Saturday’s world title fight Kubrat Pulev that he is more experienced now.

Joshua claimed he “was just a pup” when they were first due to meet in 2017.

The duo will clash at the SSE Arena in Wembley on Saturday night.

‘ I was thinking about that the other day, I went through a lot of my career not even knowing what I was doing,” he said. “I was just fighting.

“I’ve watched back all my fights. I watched the Eric Molina fight the other day, I watched a bit of the Carlos Takam fight, I watched the Wladimir Klitschko fight and I was like ‘Wow! How was I in these type of fights with the little bit of experience I had?’.

‘Looking at who I am today, I like to reflect a lot and I think ‘I was just a pup, I was a little puppy’.

“I feel stronger, I feel smarter and it’s the same thing I say with…