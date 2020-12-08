Ighalo Eyes 1st UCL Goal In Leipzig Vs United; Okechukwu 3rd Game

Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo will be targeting his first UEFA Champions League goal when the Red Devils take on host RB Leipzig tonight in a Group G.

United will take on Leipzig in a make or mar clash at the Red Bull Arena with the host team needing an outright win while a draw will be enough for the Red Devils courtesy of head-to-head rule.

Both teams go into tonight’s Matchday 6 tie with nine points apiece in Group G, but the English side will pull through with a draw having recorded a 5-0 home win against the German side in their first meeting.

Former Nigeria international, Ighalo, made his much-awaited UCL debut last week in United’s 3-1 home loss against Paris Saint-Germain at the Old Trafford following his cameo one minute appearance after coming on for Wan Bissaka in the 90th minute.

Also Read – Lawal: Why Onuachu Always Struggles In Super Eagles

Ighalo recorded two goals in five UEFA Europa…