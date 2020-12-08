Okoye: I Hope To Play In The Premier League In Future

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye hopes he will get chance to play in the English Premier League in future, Completesports.com reports.

Okoye switched Germany for Netherlands this summer, moving from Fortuna Dusseldorf to Sparta Rotterdam.

The 21-year-old penned a two-year contract with the option of another two.



The young goalkeeper is however looking forward to fulfilling his ambition of playing in the English top flight in future .

“My future is in the back of my head. I think, no, I know the Premier League is my favorite league. But the front of my head tells me to show it first here at Sparta,” Okoye told rijnmond.nl in an exclusive interview.

Okoye has made five league appearances for Sparta Rotterdam this season.

