Osimhen Trains Alone In Gym, On Pitch; May Miss Three More Games

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is is working hard to regain full fitness at his Serie A club, SSC Napoli, following a shoulder injury he sustained during Nigeria versus Sierra Leone 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City on November 13.

Since copping the injury, Osimhen has missed five Napoli matches – three in the Serie A and two in the Europa League. Without the Nigerian, the Gennaro Gattuso’s team lost 3-1 at home to AC Milan, thumped both Roma and Crotone 4-0 apiece at home and away respectively. In the Europa League, the Partenopei, also without the striker, pipped Rijeka 2-0 at home and drew 1-1 at AZ Alkmaar.

According to a report by Football Italia, Osimhen is set to miss three more matches – one in the Europa League against Real Sociedad this Thursday – December 10, and two Serie A games – a home clash with Sampdoria on December 13 and away to Inter Milan three days later. And his projected return to…