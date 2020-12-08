Second Phase of Tokyo Olympics Camp begins

In line with the promise made by Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare to facilitate Team Nigeria’s early preparation for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, the second phase of camping began on Monday in three centers across the country.

According to the Acting Director Of Field and Elites Athletes Dr. Simeon Ebhojiaye, Team NIgeria athletes will be camped for three weeks in Port- Harcout, Abuja and Yenogoa.

In Port- Harcout, 14 track and field athletes under the supervision of two coaches are in camp. In Abuja, eight para athletes, 14 para table tennis players and eight weightlifters are in camp, while eight wrestlers are camped in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State under the supervision of two coaches.

The first phase of Team Nigeria camping was conducted at the High Altitude training center, Federal College of Education, Pankshin, Plateau…