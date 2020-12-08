WAFU Cup: Bosso Confident Of Victory As Flying Eagles Face Ghana In Crunch Clash

Nigeria’s U20 Boys, Flying Eagles will seek a place in the semi- finals of the ongoing WAFU B U20 Tournament in Porto Novo on Wednesday when they confront West African arch rivals, Ghana’s Black Satellites at the Stade Charles de Gaulles.

With only three teams in Group B and having drawn their first tie against Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday, the seven-time African champions require a win to avoid any unforeseen circumstances to advance to the knock-out rounds.

Chris Nwaeze had given the Flying Eagles the lead in the 61st minute against the Ivorians but then got sent off for a second bookable offence as Nigeria conceded a late equalizer to drop two points.

Nwaeze will play no part in Wednesday’s encounter.

Head coach Ladan Bosso is upbeat about the chances of his wards, saying the lessons learnt from the opening clash would be put to good use against the illustrious opponents.

