Adepoju, Okocha Laud Osun State’s Sports Development Drive

Former Super Eagles captains Mutiu Adepoju and Austin Okocha have applauded the Government of the State of Osun for some of the programmes being embarked upon to turn the State into the Mecca of sports in Nigeria.

Adepoju, Okocha as well as some former Nigerian internationals like Ike Shorounmu, Friday Ekpo, Yisa Shofoluwe, Bright Omokaro, Duke Udi, Femi Opabunmi and Dele Adeleye were part of a recent novelty match to flag off the construction of a Sports Complex that will accommodate a world class Sports Academy in the State, in conjunction with a private company.

Both Adepoju and Okocha praised the Public-Private Sector collaboration that will also see to the construction of mini stadia across the State and the revival of grassroots Sports programmes like the Governor’s Cup for Secondary Schools as well as a renewed focus on athletics, basketball and handball.

The State of Osun and the private company Peculiar…