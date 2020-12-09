CAF Fines Arsenal Skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang £7,500

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been fined £7500 by CAF for sharing a series of social media posts that tarnished the ‘honour and image’ of the continent’s football body.

Aubameyang took to social media last month to reveal how he and the rest of the Gabon squad were held at Banjul Airport in Gambia for more than six hours overnight — after having their passports taken — before being allowed into the country for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

CAF stated Aubameyang’s decision to document the event on social media was ‘offensive and degrading’.

Aubameyang began recording the squad’s situation at 11:30pm. He posted images of his team-mates sleeping on the airport floor and claimed they were made to feel like ‘hostages’ before their clash with Gambia.

Aubameyang explained how his team were held at the airport…