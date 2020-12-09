Champions League: Onyeka Features Against Liverpool; Azubuike Missing For Istanbul Basaksehir

Frank Onyeka was in action as Danish club Midtylland held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in their UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead in the opening minute of the game.

The home team rallied back after the break with Alexander Scholz scoring from the spot two minutes after the hour mark.



Onyeka, who was booked in the ninth minute replaced Gustav Isaksen in the 63rd minute.

At the Parc de Princes, Azubuike Okechukwu was missing in action as Istanbul Basaksehir were thrashed 5-1 by Paris Saint Germain.

Neymar bagged a hat-trick for PSG, while Kylian Mbappe scored twice.

