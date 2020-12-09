Flying Eagles Face U-20 AFCON Exit After Defeat To Ghana

Flying Eagles of Nigeria hopes of qualifying for next year’s U-20 AFCON in Mauritania suffered a huge setback after they lost 1-0 to Ghana, in their Group B WAFU B Zonal qualifiers in Porto Novo, Benin Republic on Wednesday, Completesports.com reports.

The Ladan Bosso-led side needed an outright win to progress into the semi-final of the qualifiers.

But an 82nd minute goal from a free-kick condemned the Flying Eagles to their first defeat of the qualifying tournament.

Also Read: CAF Fines Arsenal Skipper Aubameyang £7,500

They will now have to wait for the result between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire which will determine if they will qualify for the semi-finals.

A draw for Cote d’Ivoire will end Nigeria’s dream of qualifying for the U-20 AFCON.

In their first game against Cote d’Ivoire the Flying Eagles conceded a late goal to draw 1-1 with their West African counterparts.

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020…