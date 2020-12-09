Ghana Captain Afriyie Targets Win Against Flying Eagles

Black Satellites captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is confident of victory in Wednesday’s (today) Group B clash against perenial rivals Nigeria.

Karim Zito’s side will look to win the game to boost their chances of securing a place at the Africa U-20 Nations Cup in Mauritania next year.

“The game we watched yesterday involving Nigeria and Ivory Coast was very open. We won’t talk much, but do our talking on the pitch. We must take all three points against Nigeria on Wednesday,” Afriyie told footballmadeinghana.com.

Nigeria have been Ghana’s nemesis at the various levels including the U-20 stage, having eliminated the Black Staellites in previous competitions.

But Afriyie and his teammates wont dwell on the past.

“What happened in the past remains in the past. We are keen on defeating them. With them beating us in the last edition remains in the past. We must focus on the present and get the needed…