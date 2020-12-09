How To Keep A Healthy Diet Fit For Runners

As the saying goes, you are what you eat. When it comes to athletic activities such as running, the food you consume becomes way more important due to the minerals easily lost. Here are some of the best foods any runner should include in their meal plan, which is also applicable to the everyday person. Healthy eating is not exclusive to a sporty lifestyle after all. And for more tips and tricks, be sure to check out Air Beneath my feet running blog.

Bananas

High in carbohydrates and potassium, the banana is the perfect snack before embarking on a long-distance run. For those who run in hot weather and sweat a lot, it is very easy to lose important minerals in your body. Bananas contain not only potassium but also other essentials nutrients such as sodium, magnesium, and chloride which replaces the lost minerals in your body and also lowers one’s blood pressure.

Oatmeal

Perfect for a pre-run breakfast, one serving of oats contains 25 grams of carbs and is incredibly high in fiber….