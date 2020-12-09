I’m Good Enough To Be Super Eagles Head Coach, Not Assistant

Emmanuel Amuneke has rejected Nigeria Football Federation’s job offer as Super Eagles Assistant coach under Franco-German gaffer, Gernot Rohr, Completesports.com reports.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup winner in Chile 2015 was emphatic when he spoke to Complete Sports from his base in Spain, querying the rationale behind the offer for him to work under anyone despite his high coaching pedigree.

A Winner of the African Cup of Nations in 1994 and Olympic Games Soccer gold in 1996, Amuneke had previously rejected NFF’s Technical Director job which is now held by his former Super Eagles teammate, Austin Eguavoen.

The 1996 Africa Footballer of the Year is currently the Sporting Director of Egyptian Premier League side, Msr El Makkasa.

“But why should I be an assistant coach to anyone with my pedigree? With what I’ve done in the game, both as a player and as a coach, I think it is normal for me to be going higher than descending to working under another coach,” Amuneke queried…