Joshua Still Commits Mistakes In His Fights

Bulgarian heavyweight boxer Kubrat Pulev is convinced Anthony Joshua is still vulnerable to the same weaknesses that were so brutally exposed by Andy Ruiz last year.

Joshua was dropped four times by Ruiz in his first professional defeat before beating him on points in the rematch last December.

That second fight saw a change to a far more conservative style by Joshua, but 39-year-old Pulev, who challenges for the Brit’s IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles in London on Saturday, sees a ‘a lot of bad sides’ in the champion’s defence.

“We see a lot of mistakes from Anthony. A lot of bad sides to him. I think these mistakes, and the bad sides, stay.

“The most important thing is how I perform on Saturday night. When I am good, I beat him well. Right now I feel very good, strong and powerful. I am very strong heading into this fight.‘We will see…