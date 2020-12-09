Lampard Lavishes Praise On Anjorin After Impressive Display Vs Krasnodar

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has praised Tino Anjorin after the youngster impressed in the club’s 1-1 draw against Krasnodar at the Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Anjorin enjoyed a fruitful full debut, with the teenager looking comfortable on the ball and working hard.

Lampard hailed his work ethic and admitted he would spend the next few weeks with the first team, while Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi recover from hamstring issues.

“Tino showed a real ability to step straight into the level, in terms of his abilities on the ball, which I think he showed today,” Lampard told reporters after the game.

“His physical attributes to protect the ball and run shone through well.

He’s a work in progress – especially after recent injury concerns – but he’s a player that the more he trains with us, the better he gets.

“With the injuries we have, in the short-term he’ll be spending more time with…