Leipzig Held On To Nervy Win Send Man United To Europa League

A late fightback from Manchester United was not enough as they lost 3-2 at RB Leipzig on Tuesday and exit this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The result means United finish third in Group H and drop to the Europa League play-off phase.

Leipzig got off to a very good start after Angelino broke the deadlock in the second minute.

Just eleven minutes after their opener, Leipzig went 2-0 up thanks to Amadou Haidara.

In the 69th minute Justin Kluivert, son of Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert made it 3-0 in the 69th minute.

United pulled a goal back after Bruno Fernandes converted from the penalty spot on 80 minutes.

Two minutes later Paul Pogba got on the score sheet to bring score to 3-2.

United poured everything forward to get the third goal which would have secured qualification into the round of 16 but Leipzig held on for the win.

