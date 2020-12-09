Okoye: Hardwork Key To My New Form

Maduka Okoye has attributed his new found form to hardwork and desire to be the best, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye has made headlines in recent weeks for his impressive performances for club and country.

The Nigeria international linked up with Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam this summer after severing ties with Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf.

“I think hard work is always paying off, it’s just a matter of time and a matter of God’s planning and timing. That’s why I trusted my process and kept on doing my thing and will continue to do it,” Okoye told AOIFootball.com.

“It’s important that I am in a good position with my team after a difficult start to the season for us. The last few months have been amazing for me and the squad so I just want to help the team and achieve our goals.

Okoye has made five league appearances for Sparta Rotterdam this season.

