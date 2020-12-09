Oshoala On Target In Barca Ladies’ Win At PSV In Women’s UCL

Asisat Oshoala was on target in Barcelona Ladies’ 4-1 away win against PSV, in the first-leg round of 32 of the UEFA women’s Champions League on Wednesday,Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala scored in the 66th minute to put Barcelona 3-0 up against their Dutch counterparts.

Other scorers for Barca are Jennifer Hermoso (4th minute) and Lieke Martens (75th minute) while an own goal by PSV’s Mandy van den Berg (45th minute) made it 2-0 for the away side.

PSV’s only goal was scored by Joelle Smits one minute to the end of the game.

The return leg comes up on December 16th inside the Johan Cruyff stadium.

Barca got to the semi-finals of last season’s edition and lost 1-0 to German side Wolfsburg.

