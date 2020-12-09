Red-Hot Onuachu Makes Belgian League Team Of The Week

Paul Onuachu has been named in Belgian League Team of the Week, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu, 26, scored his fourth brace of the campaign as KRC Genk defeated Royal Antwerp 4-2 in a Belgian Pro League clash on Saturday.

The Nigeria international has scored 14 goals in 14 league appearances for Club Brugge this season.

The forward has now matched a 10-year record of 14 goals in the first 15 rounds of matches in Belgium.

The former Midtylland player will look to continue his impressive form when Club Brugge take on Anderlecht in a league game on Friday.

Genk sit at the top of the table with 31 points from 15 matches.

