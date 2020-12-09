Sanusi Guns For 6th UCL Game, 2nd Goal For Porto; Onyeka Targets 12t

New Super Eagles defender, Zaidu Sanusi will be gunning for his sixth Champions League appearance for Porto in a Matchday 6 inconsequential away clash against Olympiakos tonight.

Sanusi has featured in all of Porto’s five Group C games, scoring one goal to help the Portuguese side book an early qualification for the knockout stages with 10 points behind Manchester City with 13 points.

The 23-year old played all 90 minutes as Porto held visiting Man City to a goalless draw last week and was also on the scoresheet in the 4-3 home win over Tondela in the Portuguese Primeira Liga at the weekend.

Also tonight, new Eagles midfielder, Frank Onyeka will be gunning for his 12th Champions League appearance when he files out for host Midtjylland in a dead-rubber clash against Liverpool.

Midtjylland hve lost out in qualification race in…