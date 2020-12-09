Sparta Rotterdam Boss Fraser Hails ‘Dynamic And Athletic’ Goalie Okoye

Sparta Rotterdam manager Henk Fraser has heaped plaudits on Maduka Okoye following his impressive performance in recent outings for the club, Completesports.com reports.

Okoye linked up with the Eredivisie club this summer after severing ties with Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The Nigeria international signed a two-year contract with the option of another two years.

Okoye has featured in Rotterdam’s last five games after initially playing second fiddle to the experienced Benjamin van Leer.



“You can compare his (Okoye) situation with that of De Goeij” (former Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper) Fraser,” told rijnmond.nl.

“Both keepers already had a lot of talent at a young age, but also the right character to develop further. When I made the choice for Benji (Van Leer, ed.) Okoye got to work with it very well. the reason he’s…