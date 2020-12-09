Trending On Complete Sports 09.12.2020

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Simon’s Nantes Coach Gourcuff Sacked

Amuneke: I’m Good Enough To Be Super Eagles Head Coach, Not Assistant

Ronaldo: I Never Saw Messi As My Rival

Eze Makes Premier League Team Of The Week

Champions League: Nigerian-Born Midfielder Tino Anjorin To Start For Chelsea Vs Krasnodar

Sparta Rotterdam Boss Fraser Hails ‘Dynamic And Athletic’ Goalie Okoye

Onuachu Proud To Help Genk Set New Club Record

Premier League: Aina Suffer Defeat With Fulham Away To Man City

