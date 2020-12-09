UBA Bankroll Oshoala Foundation Projects

The UBA Foundation – an arm of the UBA Group – has shown financial support to the Asisat Oshoala Foundation for their December projects.

UBA Foundation’s Corporate Social Responsibility is committed to the betterment of communities, and they have extended their responsibility to the foundation that is committed to helping young girls.

The Asisat Oshoala Foundation is geared towards giving young girls hope through education and sports, and the UBA Foundation has shown support to the foundation of the Nigeria Super Falcons captain, Asisat Oshoala.

The Asisat Oshoala Foundation just concluded the 2020 edition of the football4girls and are set to embark on a borehole project in a community in Ikorodu, and the UBA Foundation has financially supported these projects.

The borehole project is one of the foundation’s key donations. The borehole project has been done in Mushin previously, now focus will be on the…