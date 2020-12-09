‘We Have Nothing To Lose’- Okereke Confident Of Club Brugge’s Victory Against Lazio

Club Brugge forward David Okereke is confident the club can beat Lazio in their Champions League Group F clash on Tuesday (today), reports Completesports.com.

Serie A club Lazio have the edge in the race to progress from the group.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have nine points so far, one behind already-qualified Borussia Dortmund and two above Brugge, with whom they drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture.

Another draw would therefore be enough for Lazio to make the knockout rounds; Brugge simply must win to go through.



Club Brugge head into the game in confident mood following a 1-0 win against lowly Sint-Truiden in their Belgian Pro League clash on Saturday.

Okereke, who scored the winning goal in the 59th minute insists can beat their hosts who have not kept a clean sheet in any of their 16 most recent Champions League group games – including their last eight at…