Aguero Not Ready To Start Manchester Derby

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero won’t start Saturday’s derby against United at Old Trafford.

The Argentine, who has been troubled by knee injury and hamstring issues this season came off the bench to score Manchester City’s 3-0 win against French club Olympic Marseille on Wednesday night.

Aguero has featured in five games across all competitions for the Citizens this season.

Guardiola has said he will not take risks with the 32-year-old and will not be tempted to throw him in from the beginning at Old Trafford.



Asked if Aguero could start the derby, Guardiola simply said: “No.”

On his general performance, he added: “His instinct to score will always be there. He’s had three or four training sessions and the reaction was good.

“He had 25 minutes and scored a goal. Step by step. Will see the reaction tomorrow.”

