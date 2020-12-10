Arsenal Chiefs Give Arteta Three-Match Ultimatum To Save Job

Mikel Arteta could reportedly be sacked as Gunners boss before Christmas as Arsenal chiefs have given him three matches to save his job.

Arteta endured a tough start to the season with Arsenal down in 15th in the Premier League having lost six of their 11 matches this term.

Another defeat this weekend, to Burnley, could see the Gunners end the weekend just four points outside the relegation zone – a situation sure to further ramp up the pressure on Arteta.

And, according to Calciomercato, Arteta must start picking up results quickly as he has only three league games to save his job.

Three days after Sunday’s visit of Burnley Arsenal host Southampton, before visiting Everton next Saturday for what could be Arteta’s final match in charge of the Gunners should the defeats continue.

The report adds that Arsenal are already assessing possible candidates to succeed Arteta in the dugout, with ex-Juventus chief Massimiliano Allegri a top target.

Allegri remains out of work…