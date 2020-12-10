Balogun Scores Again, Bags Assist In Arsenal’s Win At Irish Club Dundalk

Nigerian striker Folarin Balogun got on the score sheet again and also had an assist, as Arsenal rounded off the group phase of the Europa League with a 4-2 win at Irish club Dundalk on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

It was Balogun’s second goal in the Europa this season after opening his account in the 3-0 win at Molde last month.

The 19-year-old striker came in for Eddie Nketiah and set up Joe Willock for Arsenal’s third goal in the 67th minute.

He then scored with 10 minutes left in the game to put the Gunners 4-1 ahead.

Other scorers for Arsenal were Nketiah who put Arsenal ahead on 12 minutes and Mohamed Elneny scorer of his side’s second goal on 18 minutes.

The win against Dundalk made it six wins out of six games in Group B for Arsenal.

They finish top on 18 points, Molde are second on 10 points, in third place is Rapid Wien on…