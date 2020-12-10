DAZN Kick-off Fight Week On Joshua vs Pulev Heavyweight Clash

One year after regaining his world heavyweight titles from American heavyweight Andy Ruiz Jr, Anthony Joshua will take on IBF mandatory challenger Bulgarian-born Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua will be fighting on home soil in

front of 1,000 fans at The SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday, 12 December. The fight was initially billed for the O2 Arena.

The 31-year-old Brit go into the fight on the back of 24 bouts, 23 wins, 21 knockouts and just one defeat.

On his part, 39-year-old Pulev has 29 fights, 28 wins, 14 via knockouts and has suffered just one defeat.

And for boxing fans who will be looking forward to this exciting fight, it will be streamed live on DAZN in more than 200 countries and territories.

And on events leading to the fight, the press conference took place on Thursday, 10th December at 3:00 p.m. WAT on DAZN’s YouTube page.

On Friday, 11th December will be the weigh-in at 2:00 p.m….