D’Tigers Move Up In World Ranking, Retain Top Spot In Africa

Nigeria men’s basketball team D’Tigers moved up one spot from 23rd to 22nd and remain number one in Africa in the latest FIBA world ranking, Completesports.com reports.

The basketball governing body published the latest ranking on their official website.

The ranking was made after the second window of the FIBA Continental Cup qualifiers.



D’Tigers climb was as a result of their impressive performance in the first phase of the FIBA AfroBasket qualifiers in Rwanda in November.

At the qualifiers in Rwanda D’Tigers won all their group games.

In the top 10 basketball playing countries, USA are number one, Spain are second, in third place is Australia, fourth is Argentina and in fifth spot is Serbia.

At number six is France, Greece occupy seventh, in eight spot is Lithuania, number nine is Russia and at number 10 is Brazil.

By James Agberebi

