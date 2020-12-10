Emzor Partners Lagos Women Run 2020, Promotes Unlimited Wellness

Nigeria’s leading Pharmaceutical group, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, as part of its aims towards encouraging good health and wellness especially amongst women, has for the second-year running sponsored the Lagos Women Run 2020. This is in line with its commitment to encouraging “unlimited wellness” by staying fit and healthy.

The 4th edition of the Lagos Women Run which took place on Saturday, 21st November 2020, had over 10,000 women come out to join the race, and in order to promote safety, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited distributed face masks and other safety materials to ensure compliance with health and safety guidelines against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The race was a 10km all women race which kicked off from the Lagos City Mall, at Tafawa Balewa Square and terminated at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, at Surulere.

In addition to the safety kits distributed to runners, which consists Emzor Sterilink hand sanitizer; Em-Vit-C, Emcap…