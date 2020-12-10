Gourcuff Simon’s Nantes Head Coach Relieved Of Position

Moses Simon’s Nantes head coach Christian Gourcuff has been relieved of his role, the club announced on Tuesday.

The club made the announcement in a statement released on their official website.

“FC Nantes and Christian Gourcuff have decided to end their collaboration as of today.

“The club sincerely wishes to thank the Breton technician for his professionalism and wishes him the best for the future.

“From today, the professional workforce will be under the orders of Patrick Collot, assistant coach under Vahid Halilhodzic then Christian Gourcuff, who will act as interim. He will be assisted by members of the current technical staff.”

Gourcuff was appointed Nantes coach in 2019 from Qatari club Al-Gharafa SC.

It has not been the best of season’s for Nantes who are currently 14th on 13 points, five points above the relegation spot.

