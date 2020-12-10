How Are Fans Marking Football’s Return?

Following a hiatus lasting more than one hundred days, the English Premier League made a return to action on June 17th. 20 teams returned to action as they resumed from where the league closed down in mid-March. The question of the title was quickly decided as Liverpool romped home to their first top-flight trophy in 30 years and their fans duly celebrated the news.

Liverpool supporters were relieved to see the EPL’s Project Restart come to fruition as a proposed abandonment of the division would have potentially robbed them of that title. It was a welcome return for the red half of Merseyside but, as a whole, football’s return came with mixed reactions.

The remainder of the 2019/20 Premier League season had to be played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Widespread testing of players, officials and staff was needed to ensure safety of all those involved but, the lack of support within the stadiums made it a hollow return for some.

Others may have felt that…