Lampard Warms Up For Clash With Mentor Ancelott In Everton Vs Chelsea

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has spoken about his former boss Carlo Ancelotti in glowing terms as The Blues get set to clash with Everton at the Goodison Park on Saturday.

Ancelotti coached Lampard during his Chelsea during his two-year stint from 2009 to 2011. Their roles worked in tandem to ensure that The Blues won double (Premier League and the FA Cup) in the 2009/2010 season, as well as the 2009 Community Shield earlier on .

Lampard paid special tribute to Ancelotti during his Thursday’s pre-match press conference via video link, and expressed his eagerness to meet his former mentor. He spared fine thoughts for both the Italian and Everton despite the Toffees’ current dip in league fortunes.

“I was heavily influenced by him [Ancelotti] as a player and as a man at the time. He’s right at the top when I speak about the managers that I worked with,” Lampard said.

“He’s had huge success in his career at various clubs and one-to-one I found him to be a…