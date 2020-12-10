LECO 2020 The Birthing Of ESports In Nigeria

LECO 2020 was the brainchild of the French Embassy in Nigeria and the League of Extraordinary Gamers to

support the digital culture among Nigerian youth.

A total of 42 teams of 5 players each registered for the event and took part in a straight 7-day qualifiers that

produced the eventual eight finalists

– Outsiders

– Rogue Gods

– LXG Esports

– African Kings

– 300 Spartans

– Know Gaming

– Active Gaming

– Angels & Demons

Prominent PUBG Mobile VIP, MrxFlip was on hand to stream the qualifiers as well as the finals.

Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr. Sola Aiyepeku opened the event with a keynote

address. In his words “The Lagos State Government is aware and supportive of esports especially since it

provides a platform for young people to express themselves. The Lagos State government is ready to back

esports initiatives in the state.

COVID-19 health protocols were put in place. All attendees were handed facemasks just as hand sanitizers

were available before entry…