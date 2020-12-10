Mukairu Scoops Anderlecht Goal Of The Month Award

Nigeria forward Paul Mukairu has won Anderlecht Goal of the Month award for November, reports Completesports.com.

Mukairu scored a superb winner on his league debut for Anderlecht against Royal Antwerp.

The young forward replaced Sierra Leone’s Mustapha Bundu three minutes after the hour mark and scored the winning goal in the 76th minute.



The 20-year-old beat three other players; Lukas Nmecha, Laura Deloose and Laura De Neve to the award.

Mukairu has scored one goal and provided two assists in five league appearances for Anderlecht this season.

He linked up with the Belgian Pro League club from Turkish outfit Antalyaspor on a one-year loan deal this summer.

