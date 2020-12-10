NFF Working To Avoid Super Eagles Strike

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is keen to avoid another Super Eagles boycott ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

The football house is working round the clock to clear an 18-month backlogg of bonuses and allowances.

A planned protest by the players last month, ahead of their 2021 AFCON away fixture, backfired after they let a 4-0 lead slip as Sierra Leone fought back to draw 4-4 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

“Our initial plan was to address it before the game in Sierra Leone but we all saw what happened,” one player told BBC Sport Africa as he insisted on anonymity.

“I don’t think they [NFF officials] can keep quiet if they’re unpaid by their bosses. They’re quick to blame the players for defeats but happy to celebrate the success of the team.

“If the players go on strike they blame us for being money hungry and selfish yet this is money they owe us.

“There are [training] camp allowances and match bonuses not…