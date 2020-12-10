No Player Is Undroppable At Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists that even captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should not automatically earn a place in his team as he looks to turn the Gunners fortune around.

Aubameyang has not travelled with the squad for Thursday’s Europa League dead-rubber against Dundalk.

Arsenal are already through to the knockout stages and have clinched top spot in Group B after a 100% record.

But same cannot be said of their domestic for where Arteta is struggling to find a solution to poor form and lacklustre performances.

Arsenal are 15th in the Premier League after their sixth loss in 11 games this season to Tottenham.

One of the main problems has been a lack of goals; only the current bottom three have scored fewer than Arsenal’s 10 so far.

What’s more, Aubameyang has not scored from open play in the league since the opening…