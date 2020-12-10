Obuh: Distractions From Scouts Contributed  To Flying Eagles loss To Ghana

Former Flying Eagles coach John Obuh has said distractions from scouts contributed to the team’s defeat to Ghana in Wednesday’s Group B WAFU B Zonal qualifiers in Porto Novo, Benin Republic.

The Flying Eagles succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to their Ghanaian counterparts which put their hopes of qualifying for the 2021 U-20 AFCON in jeopardy.

They must now hope Ghana beat Cote d’Ivoire with a wider margin to stand a chance of advancing into the semi-finals of the on-going regional qualifying tournament.

In their first game against Cote d’Ivoire the Ladan Bosso-led side were held to a 1-1 draw.

And Obuh who led the Flying Eagles to the 2013 U-20 AFCON title in South Africa blamed the presence of scouts at the team’s camp for their loss.

He told Brila FM: “Once players hit the camp the scouts want to convince them to sign contracts for them, making them feel that as long as they are in the camp they can always…