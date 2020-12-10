Poor Finishing To Blame For Flying Eagles Defeat To Ghana

Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso says his team’s wastefulness in front of goal led to their defeat to Ghana, in their last Group B game of the 2021 U-20 AFCON qualifiers in Porto Novo, Benin Republic on Wednesday.

A superb free-kick close to the Flying Eagles’ box with eight minutes remaining in the game, secured a 1-0 win for Ghana.

The Flying Eagles will now hope Ghana secure a big win against Cote d’Ivoire to stand a chance of advancing into the semi-finals of the WAFU B Zonal qualifiers.

And reacting to the defeat, Bosso said on Brila FM:”What we played against Ghana was better than what we played in the first match (against Cote d’Ivoire) but unfortunately this time around we were very wasteful.

“We had chances that would have finished this game since the first half but we couldn’t do that. We were very wasteful and that was what cost us this…