Rossi Italy’s 1982 World Cup Hero Rossi Dies At 64

Legendary Italian striker Paolo Rossi who led his country to win the 1982 World Cup, has died aged 64, his family says.

Rossi’s wife Federica Cappelletti posted on Instagram a picture of them together with the words “Per sempre” (“forever” in Italian).

She did not disclose the cause of his death. Italian media are reporting that he had a long illness.

Rossi was the top scorer and the best player of the 1982 World Cup staged in Spain.

His memorable hat-trick secured a 3-2 win against favourites Brazil in a match many fans see as one of the greatest in World Cup history.

Rossi nearly missed the competition after being banned from football for two years for his involvement in a match-fixing scandal.

At club level, the striker was also a prolific goalscorer for Vicenza. He also played for a number of other Serie A outfits, including…