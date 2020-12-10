Super Eagles End 2020 In 35th Position, Fourth In Africa In FIFA Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria ended 2020 in 35th position in the final ranking released for the year on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

The ranking was published on world football governing body FIFA’s official website.

After failing to win any of their four games played this year (one defeat, three draws), the Eagles maintained their 35th spot in the last ranking.

On the continent, the three-time African Cup of Nations champions occupy fourth position.

Also ending the year in 35th place in the world and fourth in Africa is Morocco.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal finished 2020 as Africa’s best team in 20th and number one on the continent.

Tunisia are second in Africa and 26th on the globe while reigning African champions Algeria are 31st in the world and third in Africa.

Belgium finished the year at number one and are followed by France,…