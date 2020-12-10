Wenger Warns PSG Not To Sign Messi

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told Paris Saint Germain not to go ahead with their plan to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona next summer.

PSG alongside Premier League giants Manchester City are the favourites to sign the Argentine superstar who comes off contract in June.

Read Also: Napoli Eager To Shine Vs Sociedad At ‘New’ Diego Maradona Stadium Home

“Lionel Messi is one of the two best players in the world. Those who will replace Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi are already at PSG (Neymar and Kylian Mbappé),”Wenger told Europe 1.

“Afterwards, it’s a question of balance in a club, a balance on a technical level and also on a financial level.

“Can you keep the balance at PSG by bringing in players like Messi? I am not sure.”

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed…