Aina Wins Premier League November Goal Of The Month Award

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has won the Budweiser Goal of the Month award, after his spectacular effort against West Bromwich Albion was voted the best in November, Completesports.com reports.

Aina linked up with Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Aleksandar Mitrovic before firing a ferocious shot into the top-left corner from outside the penalty area.

“It was a good strike!” Aina said of his goal. “It came on to my left and I just felt comfortable to strike it as hard as I could.

“It was good for the team. It lifted our spirits and we’ll try to build on that.”

The 24-year-old is the third Fulham player to win the Budweiser Goal of the Month award, after Jean Michael Seri and Andre Schurrle both won the prize in 2018/19.

Only Chelsea, Aina’s former club, and Tottenham Hotspur have had more winners since the award started in 2016/17, a feat all the more impressive given this is just Fulham’s…