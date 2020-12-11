Arteta Hails Mature, Lively Balogun After Goal, Assist In Arsenal’s Europa League Vs Dundalk 

Mikel Arteta has showered plaudits on Folarin Balogun describing his performance in Arsenal’s win at Dundalk in the Europa League as mature and lively.

Balogun who came on in the second half, setup a goal for Joe Willock and scored as Arsenal won 4-2 in their last group game.

It was his second goal in the Europa League this season after scoring in the 3-0 win at Molde last month.

“He has done really well. Every minute that he has been on that field he has been superb,” Arteta was quoted on Evening Standard.

“Today (Thursday) he looked a threat again. He scored a goal, he setup another one and he looked really lively and mature on that pitch.”

On Balogun’s contract situation, Arteta reiterated his desire for Arsenal to tie the 19-year-old down.

Balogun’s current contract runs out at the end of this season and he is attracting interest from several clubs in England and the rest of Europe.

Arteta wants…