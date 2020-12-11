Azeez Thrilled With Arsenal Winning Debut

Arsenal youngster Miguel Azeez is delighted to make his debut for the Gunners in Thursday’s Europa League win against Dundalk, reports Completesports.com.

Azeez replaced Eddie Nketiah in the 62nd minute of the encounter played at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

“I’m buzzing. I’m happy and overjoyed with the experience. I’m so grateful that I was able to get the experience and all the hard work has paid off today,”he told club’s website.

Read Also: Arteta Hails Mature, Lively Balogun After Goal, Assist In Arsenal’s Europa League Win Vs Dundalk

“I just wanted to play my game because that’s why I’m here. I didn’t want to do anything that I’m not used to doing. I just wanted to see the game out and make sure we won and put in a good performance.”

On Ben Cottrell who also made his debut , Azeez added: “We went to the same school so for us it’s a dream come true, it’s what we’ve been working…