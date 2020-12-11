Balogun Celebrates Rangers Europe League Win Against Lech Poznan

Leon Balogun has celebrated Glasgow Rangers Europa League win against Lech Poznan, Completesports.com reports.

A super strike from Cedric Itten and a second -half goal from Ianis Hagi means the Gers are seeded for Monday’s Round of 32 draw having topped the group with 14 points.

It was the first time Rangers would emerge top of their group in a UEFA competition and also their highest-ever European points total.



Balogun, who was action in for 81 minutes before he was replaced by Nigerian-born defender Calvin Bassey took to the social media to show his happiness with the win.

“Happy days ❤️🤍💙,” Balogun tweeted.

Steven Gerrard’s side are away to Dundee United in a Scottish Premiership game on Sunday.

