Balogun Voted Arsenal’s Man Of The Match In Europa League Win Vs Dundalk

Nigerian striker Folarin Balogun was voted Arsenal’s Man of the Match, following his brilliant display in the Europa League win at Dundalk on Thursday, Completesports.com reports.

The Man of the Match was decided by fans votes and published on the club’s verified Twitter handle.

After 27, 222 votes that was casted, Balogun got 33 per cent to finish top in the four-man shortlist.

Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny got 31 per cent, Emile Smith Rowe had 28 per cent and Eddie Nketiah nine per cent.

Balogun was the standout performer for Arsenal as he came on to score and provide an assist in the 4-2 win against Dundalk.

The 19-year-old setup Joe Willock for the Gunners third goal before getting on the score sheet himself to put his side 4-1.

It was his second goal in the Europa League after netting his first in a 3-0 win at Molde in November.

By James Agberebi

