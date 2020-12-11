Belgian Jupiler: Onuachu, Dessers In Action As Mukairu Helps Anderlecht End Genk’s Unbeaten Run

Paul Mukairu featured for Anderlecht who ended Genk’s unbeaten run with a hardfought 1-0 win in the Belgian Jupiler on Friday.

Super Eagles strikers Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers were in action for Genk.

While Onuachu, who has been impressive in front goal with 14 for the season, saw 90 minutes of action Dessers came in on 68 minutes.

Mukairu who started the game later went off with seven minute remaining in the game.

Anderlecht’s goal was scored by Lukas Nmecha in the 57th minute from the penalty spot.

Before Friday’s defeat, Genk were unbeaten in nine consecutive games.

For Anderlecht they ended a run of four straight games without a win.

Despite the defeat Genk still remain top on the log with 31 points.

