Boxing Big Names Give Verdict On Joshua vs Pulev Clash

Big names in boxing, past and present, have given their predictions on who will emerge victorious between unified champion Anthony Joshua and mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria.

Joshua will put his titles on the line when he take on Pulev inside the SSE Arena in Wembley come Saturday December 12.

He is seen to be one fight away from the undisputed clash with Tyson Fury and cannot afford to slip up against an experienced and dangerous Pulev.

And ahead of the big clash, some top figures in the sport have given their verdict on who will come out top.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury told iFL TV: “It’s heavyweight boxing, especially someone as big as they are, either could win.

“If Andy Ruiz can knock Joshua out, then Pulev definitely can.

“Pulev’s a lot bigger guy and punches probably harder than Ruiz does.”

British heavyweight Dilian Whyte gives the fight to Joshua.

“You know…